PASSHE chancellor to resign

Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Chancellor Dan Greenstein announced that he will resign his position on October 11, 2024, following the next Board of Governors meeting.

Greenstein addressed an open letter to PASSHE students, faculty, staff and supporters of the 10 universities the system houses on Tuesday morning.

Since entering the role in 2018, Greenstein has “poured [his] heart and soul” into his work, he wrote. Greenstein reformed PASSHE to provide increased financial stability and higher enrollment, PASSHE stated. He also worked to bridge divides between state legislature and higher education to further funding and ensure a more secure future for PASSHE and the 83,000 students it serves.

Greenstein acknowledged that “hard work is yet to be done” as he moves on to “work nationally” in a position to be disclosed in September. He stated that because “U.S. higher education is struggling,” he felt compelled to take on a new role to broaden his impact.

The PASSHE Board of Governors will begin a nationwide search for Greenstein’s replacement and will appoint an interim chancellor.