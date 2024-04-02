Raiders of the lost eggs

If holiday adventure has a name, it must be SGA Bookstore.

The Slippery Rock University SGA Bookstore held its annual Easter egg hunt March 28 and 29.

Kevin Taylor, the manager of the bookstore, says this is the fifteenth year the bookstore has held the annual event.

“The Easter egg hunt predates this building. I know they were doing it in the old [University Union] building when the bookstore was down there,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, it is believed a former bookstore supply supervisor, Penny Flowers, began the tradition. Flowers was a staple of the bookstore for nineteen years.

SRU students were welcome to search for Easter eggs scattered throughout the store, most of which were not visible to the naked eye.

With focus and precision, students moved section by section looking under blankets, stuffed animals and inside clothing apparel determined to find their prize.

What prize is hidden within the eggs is part of the thrill of the hunt, as the seeker does not know.

Each time an egg is found, the student presents it unopened to a worker at the front registers to be opened. Once opened, the egg will reveal a number that randomly corresponds to a list of prizes.

Over the course of Thursday and Friday, students could be seen walking out with items ranging from hats, candy and even stuffed Rocky the Lion animals.

Prize selection is based on several factors. According to Taylor, they could be items the bookstore has in surplus or overrun items.

“We had a lot of people who wanted a stuffed Rocky, and we had an overrun on those. We also will select items for which we got a good deal on,” Taylor said.

Along with prizes, students were given a 15% off coupon for use at the bookstore on Friday, March 29.

Over the course of the two-day event, the bookstore hides 50 eggs per day. The trouble is ensuring the egg hunt lasts past 12 p.m.

“Last year, they [eggs] were all found by noon, so we had to make them harder to find this year,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, events like the Easter egg hunt bring students into the bookstore and bring awareness to the services that are offered.

“We just try to bring people into the store, maybe they found some merchandise that they didn’t know that we carried while they were searching,” Taylor said.

One student, who found an egg hidden within a hat, said the event is more than just winning prizes.

“Being able to come out and see different people as opposed to the ones in your classes and your major is cool because all [different] sorts of events can lead to all sorts of different meetings between people,” the egg hunter said.