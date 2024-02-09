Latimer and Grossman lead successful meet in Youngstown

The Rock scored seven top-three finishes at the meet

The Rock competed at the Youngstown State University Mid Major Invitational two weeks before the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship.

Lydia Latimer and Kendall Grossman led the charge for the Slippery Rock women at the Mid Major invite.

Latimer was one of two SRU athletes to achieve an NCAA provisional in their respective events. The graduate student qualified in the pentathlon.

The division-one transfer from Cleveland State’s performance totaled a third-place finish overall in the pentathlon, which tops her season best of seventh place. She achieved the mark at the Mike Kowal Multi at Penn West Edinboro.

The 2023 PSAC indoor pole vault champion was the other SRU athlete to earn an NCAA provisional. The senior beat the mark in the pole vault.

Grossman’s second highest jump of the season reached 3.76m.

Tiffany Jolayemi and the distance medley relay team captured The Rock’s two first place finished on the weekend.

Jolayemi’s victory was in the discus throw with a distance of 40.87m. The grad student from Murrysville, Pa. was one of three SRU throwers to receive PSAC marks, out of the 16 PSAC marks the team received in total. Becca Martin and Olivia Heckman also accomplished the feat in shot put.

Martin recorded a throw of 12.74m. The sophomore finished fifth overall in the event, but the throw was her second-best of the indoor season.

Heckman finished one spot behind Martin with a throw of 12.72m. The throw was also Lincoln, Pa. native’s second best of the season, which was 13.05m at the Ashland Invitational.

The distance medley relay team consisting of Circha, Rachel Veneziano, Madison Murtland and Sydney Pitcovich took first place in the event with a time of 12:51:11. The time beat second-place Seton Hill University, who had a time of 12:54:21.

The Rock will head to the Spire Indoor Games in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday to cap off the regular season.