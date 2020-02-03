Rock brings home 32 PSAC marks, 10 wins at Edinboro

This past Saturday the men’s and women’s indoor track team dominated, bringing home a combined 32 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) marks and 10 wins at Edinboro University.

Junior Zach Wise and freshman John Eakin won for the men as Wise won the hurdles in 8.40 seconds. Eakin won his season debut with a 14.59 meter throw in the shot put.

The woman won more than they lost on Saturday. Senior Maddy Marshall, who received the only NCAA mark of the day for either team, lead the way as she placed first in the pole vault with a 3.60 meter clearance. Behind her was sophomore Olivia Sentle with a 3.30 meter clearance.

Looking back at the men, both freshman Byran Dworek and junior Ryan McQuown recorded PSAC qualifying marks in two events on Saturday. Dworek finished third in the 200-meter dash in 22.52 for his first and finished with a 6.52 meter leap in the long jump, placing third for his second PSAC mark on the day.

McQuown hit his first PSAC mark of the day in the 60-meter dash prelims with a time of 7.22 seconds, finishing fifth overall. His second PSAC mark came in the pole vault which he placed sixth overall in with a 4.05 meter clearance.

Dworek and McQuown also teamed up with senior Dylan Colcombe and junior Jason Goodman in the 4×400 meter relay to finish second in 3:29.88.

Seniors Kacey Raible and Emily Horstman stole the show on the track, each recording two PSAC marks. Raible stole the mile winning by more than eight seconds with a time of 5:07.00 for her first mark of the day. After that, she won the 800-meter run in 2:16.81.

Horstman recorded her first PSAC mark with a win in the 60-meter dash in 7.76 seconds. She would also go on to win the 200-meter dash in 26.17 seconds for her second mark. Junior Amanda Oliver followed Horstman and placed second in the 60-meter dash in 7.79 seconds to also record a PSAC mark.

Sticking with the women, junior Juliet Ryan won the 3,000 meter run with an 11:02.36 time, winning by 24 seconds. Senior Jill Norris joined Raible in the mile and placed fifth in 5:26.30 seconds to record a PSAC mark.

Finishing out the PSAC marks, senior Mitch Vleminckx finished fourth with a 6.51 meter leap, junior Parker Reed placed fourth in the 60 meter dash in 7.16 seconds, and freshman Dan Hyatt finished ninth in the pole vault with a 3.90 meter clearance.

In the 400 meter dash for the women, three PSAC marks were recorded, starting with freshman Lorna Speigle, who finished second in 59.17 seconds. Behind her was sophomore Morgan Donatelli who finished third in 59.27 seconds, and closing it out was senior Courtney Nunley who placed fourth in 1:00.03.

Closing things out for the women were sophomores Megan Miller and Kendra Benton. Miller finished third in the 60-meter hurdles in 9.51 seconds. Benton followed in 9.71 seconds to finish seventh and close out the PSAC marks.

The men and women’s indoor track team look to prepare for their two-day meet this weekend at the YSU National Invite set to take place this Friday and Saturday at Youngstown State University.