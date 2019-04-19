4/19 Digital Edition

The Rocket StaffApril 19, 2019
Did you miss our printed newspaper? No worries! View our online edition here.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
November Athlete of the Month
Total Voters: 120
Campus Life
Kaitlin Bennett, Rep. Aaron Bernstine and Mayor Longo speak during Campus Carry Rally
Showcase
Not just an Athletic Director
News
SGA presidential, vice presidential candidates share visions for future
VP of Internal Affairs seeks SGA presidency
Friends, music and Cien Fuegos
MTS to present “All Shook Up”
Anxiety epidemic touches SRU
Sports
Meredith’s, Papa’s ‘Rock solid’ history
Passing the torch
Sustainability throughout Earth Days
The Rocket
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.