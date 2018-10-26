10/26 Digital Edition
October 26, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Check out our Digital Edition for the 10/26 newspaper!
The Rocket Staff
October 26, 2018
Check out our Digital Edition for the 10/26 newspaper!
Saturday, November 3
Football (Home) 1:00 p.m.
SRU 0 - Gannon University 0
Friday, November 2
Volleyball (Home) 7:00 p.m.
SRU 0 - #23 Gannon University 0
Wednesday, October 31
Field Hockey (Away) 4:00 p.m.
SRU 0 - Mercyhurst University 0
Tuesday, October 30
Women's Soccer (Away) Final
SRU 1 - #10 Bloomsburg University 4
Saturday, October 27
Men's Soccer (Home) Final
SRU 0 - Shippensburg University 2
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.