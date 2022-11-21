Weekly Organization Spotlight: American Cancer Society at SRU

The American Cancer Society at SRU uses its platform to spread awareness, information and hope for various types of cancers that may affect students’ lives.

Hannah Minor, co-president of the club, is an SRU sophomore majoring in public health. She explained the ways in which American Cancer Society spreads awareness on campus.

“Sometimes, in the student center or at various events, we will set up a booth with information about cancer screenings and signs and symptoms to watch out for,” said Minor. “We also make a lot of informational posters.”

The club meets one Tuesday a month at 6 p.m. in the student center.

In addition to cancer trivia events, the club also hosts fundraisers throughout the year to raise enough money to put on Relay For Life in the spring.

“Relay For Life is really the hugest experience we focus on,” Minor said.

Relay For Life is an annual fundraising walk organized by different chapters of the American Cancer Society nationwide. Each chapter holds its own version of the event, where participants can play games, compete in raffles and socialize with other community members.

All money that comes from raffle tickets or local business sponsors goes directly toward the national organization to aid in cancer research and treatment.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, spring 2023 will mark the club’s first time putting on Relay For Life in three years.

“This year, our theme is ‘Give Cancer the Boot,’” Minor said. “It’s going to be centered around cowboys and the west. Everyone that comes can dress up, though they don’t have to if they don’t want to.”

According to Minor, if the health and wellness of even one student improves due to the American Cancer Society, it has succeeded at SRU.

“It has always been my calling to help people get the information and get access to what they need,” she said. “It’s important to understand the signs and symptoms and how we can screen ourselves before the problem becomes too big to fix.”