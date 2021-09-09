SRU Greek Life transitions to informal fall recruitment

Slippery Rock University Fraternity and Sorority Life is changing fall recruitment to be informal, unlike the formal style that has taken place in past fall semesters. Fall 2021 informal recruitment officially started on Aug. 29.

Formal recruitment, also known as Bid Day, would usually take place in the Quad involving all the chapters, members of the chapters and those looking to get recruited. This would usually take place in the fall semester, but this year formal recruitment is being pushed to the spring semester.

Informal recruitment is a more relaxed way of joining a chapter. During this process, each chapter is on their own schedule and can plan their own events. This involves bid parties, one-on-one dates, coffee dates, hanging with a small group or any way for individuals to get to know one another.

This way of recruitment is more common during the fall semester for colleges in the Northeast.

Fifth-year senior, early and special education major, who also serves as the Vice President of Recruitment for the Panhellenic Council, Madeline Reno spoke on the reasoning behind changing to informal recruitment this semester.

“We started doing it like this because we wanted to make sure the incoming freshmen had this semester to work on their academics,” said Reno.

To join a fraternity or sorority, you must have at least one semester of college completed and a college GPA.

“It is not only helping the chapters, it is helping the individuals and letting everyone get a chance to figure out what their college life is going to be like,” said Reno. “Then they will be able to add a fraternity or sorority on top of that instead of throwing everything at them at once.”

To join Fraternity and Sorority Life, student can find an interest link to fill out on CORE, as well as reaching out to chapter presidents. To stay up to date on events and meetings within Fraternity and Sorority Life, follow these chapters on Instagram.

Slippery Rock Panhellenic: @srupanhellenic

SRU Interfraternity Council: @ifc_sru

SRU Fraternity and Sorority Life: @sru_greeks