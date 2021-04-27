Advice I wish I knew about . . . Getting involved

When I was transitioning into college from high school, I was excited for the new opportunities to join clubs and organizations that I would be interested in. The high school I went to did not offer a wide range of clubs, or classes that were related to my interests of marketing, social media, graphic design and writing.

I had a slower start at getting involved in college due to my commitment to the lacrosse team my first two years at SRU. My freshman year I joined Rock PRSSA for a semester and it did not exactly feel like the right fit for me at the time. On top of my responsibilities with lacrosse, it was difficult for me to be active in the club.

Sophomore year I joined the University Program Board (UPB) Media which was perfect for me at the time. I met new friends, created relationships and was able to attend a few awesome events before COVID-19 began. Unfortunately, when we were sent home it became more difficult to be involved in the club. Junior year I was no longer on the lacrosse team and felt that this was finally the time to find a club or organization I wanted to commit to.

That is when I found The Rocket. I applied and got the position as Assistant Campus Life Editor. Not only has The Rocket allowed me to create more friends and relationships, but it fulfilled the team feeling I was missing after quitting the lacrosse team.

Getting involved with The Rocket has also encouraged me to attend events where I learn, interact and engage with other students and staff at SRU. I have truly learned so much from getting involved and speaking with other clubs and organizations for my stories with The Rocket.

Experimenting with different organizations also allows you to grow and find yourself as you are getting older. When I first came to college, I would not have said I love to write, but three years later it has become one of my favorite things. I never would have thought that I would be qualified or ‘good enough’ to be an editor for The Rocket, but when you take a chance and put yourself out there, you might just surprise yourself.

It took me a few years to find the right organization for me, but I am so happy I did not give up. Every year I tried something different until I finally felt like I found my people and my place. Getting involved with a club or organization that is related to your major or something you are just passionate about helps you meet new people, create relationships, build your resume and portfolio and take advantage of all the opportunities SRU has to offer.

My biggest piece of advice would be to get involved early. Finding your people and your place can ease your transition into college. It will also make your resume and portfolio building much easier. One of my favorite things to do as a soon-to-be graduate is looking back at how far I have come from when I was a freshman and getting involved played a major role in this.