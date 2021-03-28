The Office of Alumni Engagement and the Career Education and Development Office is co-hosting the Senior Transition Series. The series consists of a variety of topics that apply to seniors in college who are in the process of transitioning to the real world.

The offices chose the most six popular topics to discuss during each event, which include understanding benefit packets, managing student debt, insurance and investing basics, salary, bills and budgeting, starting a new job and dinner etiquette.

The Career Education and Development Office is committed to supporting and assisting students as they find careers and opportunities. The Office of Alumni Engagement offers and partners with other clubs and organizations on various events throughout the year.

The series event consists of an etiquette dinner held on Thursday, April 1. Students can pick up a boxed to-go dinner from Boozel to take home and eat while on the Zoom. Students must register here to reserve a dinner by Monday, March 29. This event will discuss socialization and professionalism while at dinner with employers and coworkers.

Director of Alumni Engagement Kelly Bailey spoke about the opportunities SRU offers for students.

“We have some great programs to help you succeed and be a rock-solid alum,” Bailey said. “Your success story is the university’s success story. We do not make widgets; we make great alums that do great things. We know that the class of 2021 is going to light the world up.”

For those students who wish to attend these events but cannot, all events are recorded and posted on the Slippery Rock University Alumni Association’s YouTube channel.

“As you are starting this transition, know that there are departments and programs at the university to help you make it through,” Bailey said. “We all want you to be successful and that’s why these programs were developed, and you can join us live on Zoom. But if not, know that the content will be there for you ready to review it and always reach out to either the alumni office or career education and development.”