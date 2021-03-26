Weekly Organization Highlight: Reflections Body Image

The Reflections Body Image Program is dedicated to encouraging all individuals to challenge media-based body ideals. The club promotes an environment for self-talk and addresses issues related to media’s emphasis on beauty and appearance. Reflections is a form of education and includes discussions about body image and eating disorders.

President MiKaila Leonard spoke about the discussions within Reflections Body Image.

“We want every single person to be able to come in and be able to talk,” said Leonard. “It’s real fun and a lot of what we learn comes from our discussions that we have with our members. We hold an open forum that we always go by.“

Reflections includes all genders and people on campus. The club also holds one big event each semester. In the spring, the club hosts an event during National Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

Vice President Leigha Hoffmann spoke on how the club has become more inclusive and diverse within the club members and the discussions.

“We have made it more inclusive instead of just talking about women and now branched off into sub-categories such as women in pregnancy, LGBTQIA+ and disabilities,” said Hoffmann. “That’s one thing I like about our club, it’s not centered on the stereotypes and stigmas people have of the media.”

Reflections will occasionally co-host with other clubs when holding events. For example, Reflections was recently involved with the Bob’s Cupboard event.

Club meetings are held every other Thursday at 1 p.m. and have two more meetings this semester. On April 1, the topic will be “How to Foster a Healthier Body: Eating Healthy vs Eating Order.”

The final meeting on April 15 will be a discussion around “The Four Aspects of Body Image.” To get involved with the club, students can find Reflections Body Image on CORE or follow updates and announcements on the club’s Instagram page @bodyimagesru.

“Being able to be a part of this club and have the role that I is very important to me,” said Leonard. “To be able to promote that kind of thing, even if it’s to one or two people or if we can teach one person something, is definitely important, especially for special interest groups like our own.”