Fraternity and Sorority Life and Student Engagement and Leadership started Kickback Week by hosting the in-person NHL Game Watch event on Sunday, March 7. Doors opened to students at 7 p.m. and the game started at 7:30 p.m. 

Students were encouraged to watch the Penguins vs. Rangers hockey game, enjoy some snacks, and take a chance at winning Penguins themed door prizes including mugs and blanketsThe event was held at the Smith Student Center Theater. 

Fraternity and Sorority Life Assistant Director Jayne Piskorik spoke about the event. 

“We figured this would be a nice way to get people together and just have something to start kickback week,” said Piskorik. 

Students were encouraged to RSVP on CORE, wear masks and social distance during the event. The event was limited to 30 people per COVID event guidelines. 

“If students come with their roommates or people they have been in contact with, we call them ‘living pods,’” said Piskorik. “Those groups can sit together, and we have small groups spaced out throughout the theater.” 

Fraternity and Sorority life have held virtual events throughout this semester, including sorority recruitment, and Epic Bingo. For students looking to get involved can check out the Fraternity and Sorority Life page on CORE. 

Morgan Miller

Morgan is an integrated marketing communication major. This is her first year on The Rocket staff as assistant campus life editor. Previously, she was part of the Women’s Lacrosse team at SRU for two years and was an editor for her high school yearbook sophomore to senior year. After graduation she hopes to work on a marketing team in the DMV area. Outside of The Rocket, Morgan is also part of SRU UPB and works part time.

Previous articleWeekly Organization Highlight: Spanish Club
Morgan Miller
Morgan Miller
Morgan is an integrated marketing communication major. This is her first year on The Rocket staff as assistant campus life editor. Previously, she was part of the Women’s Lacrosse team at SRU for two years and was an editor for her high school yearbook sophomore to senior year. After graduation she hopes to work on a marketing team in the DMV area. Outside of The Rocket, Morgan is also part of SRU UPB and works part time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here