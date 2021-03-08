Fraternity and Sorority Life and Student Engagement and Leadership started Kickback Week by hosting the in-person NHL Game Watch event on Sunday, March 7. Doors opened to students at 7 p.m. and the game started at 7:30 p.m.

Students were encouraged to watch the Penguins vs. Rangers hockey game, enjoy some snacks, and take a chance at winning Penguins themed door prizes including mugs and blankets. The event was held at the Smith Student Center Theater.

Fraternity and Sorority Life Assistant Director Jayne Piskorik spoke about the event.

“We figured this would be a nice way to get people together and just have something to start kickback week,” said Piskorik.

Students were encouraged to RSVP on CORE, wear masks and social distance during the event. The event was limited to 30 people per COVID event guidelines.

“If students come with their roommates or people they have been in contact with, we call them ‘living pods,’” said Piskorik. “Those groups can sit together, and we have small groups spaced out throughout the theater.”

Fraternity and Sorority life have held virtual events throughout this semester, including sorority recruitment, and Epic Bingo. For students looking to get involved can check out the Fraternity and Sorority Life page on CORE.