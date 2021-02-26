The Black Action Society’s (BAS) mission is to promote and educate the SRU community about the African American community’s experiences on campus. BAS focuses on culture, identity, advocacy and social action.

Since going virtual at SRU, the club holds general body meetings about twice a month. BAS usually holds a new event about every other week. The events held have discussed colorism, what it is like getting a job as a person of color, holidays and the roots of the black community, as well as mental health, traditions, and black love, among other cultural topics.

BAS allows all people in the community to join the club.

Mayah Perry, vice president of the Black Action Society, spoke on students at SRU getting involved within the club.

“I feel there’s a little stigma as far as when it comes to the Black Action Society,” she said. “I feel like some people think you have to be black to joining the club which is not true at all. Anyone can come. People of color or people not of color.”

The best way for students to get involved within the club is to attend the full body meetings. During these meetings, students can ask questions and engage in discussions. By attending the events and general body meetings, students can gain a greater understanding of the African American experience at Slippery Rock University.

“Black Action Society wants you to come and educate yourself, be involved, participate and celebrate our culture,” said Perry. “It is important to learn in college about the different kinds of cultures because when you go out in the career field, you are going to be working will all different people.”

Students can get involved and find more information about BAS through CORE. You can also follow BAS on Instagram and Twitter @bassru.