The Office for Alumni Engagement has put together an event for homecoming week called “Race to 2020.” This event began on Thursday, Oct. 1, and will have three teams: students, faculty and staff, and alumni all working to reach as close to 2,020 miles by Oct. 10.

Kelly Bailey, director of alumni engagement, wants to remind everyone that “this event is just a friendly competition, it’s all in good fun and a fun and easy way to get involved at home.” There are over 235 people registered for the event.

The teams and their progress will be tracked based on an honors system. Every day by noon the competitors must submit their progress. On Mon. Oct. 10, each team’s standing and numbers will be posted at 2 p.m. on The Office for Alumni Engagement’s social media accounts (Instagram: @rock_alumni, Twitter: @rockalumni).

This is the first time that homecoming has had to have virtual components to it, and although there are still on-campus activities it is not the same without the town of Slippery Rock booming with students, faculty and alumni.

“We had to quite literally put the HOME in homecoming this year,” Bailey said. “Despite the challenges and unknowns, I think it’ll go well. Homecoming is a time for everyone to come together and celebrate our love for Slippery Rock and that’s what’s going to happen.”

If you are not participating you can track all of the progress on The Office for Alumni Engagement’s social media.