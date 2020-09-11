Counseling center launches COVID-19 support group

On Tues. Sept. 8, the first meeting for the COVID-19 Support Group was hosted.

Nellie Scanlon, a professional counselor at SRU and Ivy Jackson, a student counselor-in-training, worked together to facilitate this event. Meetings will occur on Tuesdays from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

The support group was created for students who are struggling with the changes and disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“We wanted to create a safe space for students to discuss their experiences of relational and social losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and process those thoughts and feelings,” Scanlon said. “This is a way that students can connect with each other and know that they aren’t alone in these experiences.”

This is an uncertain time where students may be struggling with many different stressors and unknown scenarios.

“Make sure to get outside, we have been inside more often due to the pandemic,” Scanlon said. “Get outside for some fresh air and sunlight at least once a day, if possible. Maintaining a good sleep and wake schedule is important to maintain good mental, emotional and physical health. Most importantly, remember a time you were resilient in the past to help you be resilient now.”

Students who are interested in learning more about the support group or are interested in joining you can email the Student Counseling Center (SCC) at scc@sru.edu or call Brittany Cardenas (Counseling and Development Chair) at 724-738-2034.