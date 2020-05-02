MAC brings new way of collaboration to campus

It all started with two girls and a dream of collaborating different art forms on Slippery Rock’s campus. Juniors Naomi Bates and Luvenia Kalia planned the idea for a Multidisciplinary Arts Collective, better known as MAC over a year ago and finally initiated a database this semester.

“We used to work together in the student center,” Kalia said. “Our conversations went from 0 to 100 because we skipped the small talk and would bond over how much we wished there was more collaborating on our campus.”

That is where the idea for the Multidisciplinary Arts Collective came from. Bates and Kalia started working on the concept last year and over the past two semesters have told their friends about it and began growing the collective this semester.

“We started chatting about the theater, dance and arts all intertwining and discussed some projects I have worked on and how SRU’s arts community could benefit from more overlap and collaboration,” Bates said.

She said that not everyone interested in art could share a space on campus but questioned how they could all communicate and collaborate. The database was started so that people could have an easier way of contacting each other for a collaboration.

“Part of the stumbling blocks that we have faced is not knowing who to contact,” Bates said. “Maybe I want to create a theater piece that works with acoustic guitar, but I don’t know anyone who plays the acoustic guitar and I don’t even know where to start looking.”

She said it is intimidating to walk up to somebody or contact a professor to look for someone who fits the desired skill set.

“We decided having a database would be super helpful so that we have people’s information and know that they are willing to collaborate, have time, and have a list of skills that we can use to find people who have the skills in which they want to work with,” Bates said.

Kalia said that MAC is not an SGA approved student organization yet, but that they are working toward that goal for the fall. As of now, the database has mostly students who are involved in the arts as a major or minor, but the database is not limited to those students.

“Through MAC and the database, we target the arts departments, but it serves the larger artistic community at SRU,” Bates said.

She said the database got sent to the departments in the arts majors because they have their emails, but that anyone who is not an arts major or minor but is interested in collaborating can DM them on social media or email them at macollectivesru@gmail.com.

“We know some people are invested in dancing or making art but aren’t a major, so we encourage them to reach out to be included in the resources,” Bates said.

Kalia said that they sent out an email with a form that would go directly into an excel sheet with students’ names, preferred way of being contacted, special skills, skills outside of the major and specifications of what level they are at.