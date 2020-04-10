Letters from Lambda: Approved activities during COVID-19

10 Take it easy

Do not put too much pressure on yourself. This is a hard time for all of us, so there is no need to add extra stress.

Hopefully you have found something of interest in this list. Just remember to keep social distancing in mind, and don’t forget to wash your hands often and to stay home if you’re feeling sick. Lambda misses you all and we hope that we can all be together again soon. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy and stay sane. Happy quarantining.