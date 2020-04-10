Letters from Lambda: Approved activities during COVID-19

The world seems like it has turned upside down in the last few weeks and we are all still finding our grounding. With campus shut down and classes moved online, surely a lot of us are left trying to figure out how to stay sane during this quarantine. Here are some ways to fight off boredom and try to maintain some normalcy during all the chaos. Hopefully they can ease some cabin fever you may be experiencing.
1Coloring
It is something we did as kids and it seems a bit silly, but it has proven to relieve stress and ease mental blocks. Use it as a break between homework assignments to give yourself a breather, so you do not get burnt out. There is an app called Happy Colour which has hundreds of different pictures to color, from animals to mandalas to sports. If you want something physical, Amazon has fast shipping on coloring books and markers.
2Going for a walk
This one is kind of a no brainer, but instead of just a regular walk around the block, make it a game. Look for different kinds of birds as you walk with your family or find new routes to walk every day. It is an easy way to get some fresh air and sunshine, plus you might learn some new things along the way.
3Puzzles
One of my favorite ways to pass time is completing a puzzle. Whether it is 200 pieces or 25, it is a great way to relax and still give your brain a workout. I have invested in a few complex puzzles from Amazon that were relatively cheap. Puzzles aren’t for everyone, but they’re a good way to spend time with family or alone.
4Make your own boardgame
I took my old “Guess Who” game and printed out pictures of my family and friends to replace the old ones and played that with my family. It is a fun twist on an old game and it keeps you entertained for hours. You can also try it with celebrities or animals, whatever you can imagine.
5De-clutter
I have found that being back at home, there are clothes that I haven’t worn in a while just laying around taking up space. Take some time to go through your belongings and see what “sparks joy” and what can be donated.
6Meditate
Take 15 to 30 minutes to find your inner peace. Take a blanket outside into the sunshine and just take in the fresh air and good vibes.
7Binge watch
I know this is something we all already do but hear me out. Find a movie or TV show that you would not normally be interested in, watch it in its entirety and give a review to your friends and family. You can make it a weekly occurrence; set up a Skype date or Zoom call to discuss your thoughts and you might just find a new interest.
8Bake
Create your own “Great British Bake Off” challenges to compete with friends and family. Set a new challenge every week and judge each other’s final creations.
9Pick up a new hobby
It could be anything from knitting to sewing or even learning a new language with an app like Duolingo.
10Take it easy
Do not put too much pressure on yourself. This is a hard time for all of us, so there is no need to add extra stress.
Hopefully you have found something of interest in this list. Just remember to keep social distancing in mind, and don’t forget to wash your hands often and to stay home if you’re feeling sick. Lambda misses you all and we hope that we can all be together again soon. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy and stay sane. Happy quarantining.