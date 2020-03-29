Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing technology issues that may be a barrier to success in online classes, email connectivity@sru.edu.

For the past three weeks, SRU students have begun to adjust to a new normal. For many, this means moving home and social distancing from college friends, especially within counties under a “stay at home” order.

As SRU students resume classes online on Monday, here are some of the apps and programs students have been using while social distancing.