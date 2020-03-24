TO RENT

The Invisible Man (2020)

An abusive boyfriend stages his suicide and turns himself invisible to terrorize his girlfriend, played by Elizabeth Moss in a career defining role.

NETFLIX

Good Time

After a failed bank robbery, Constantine (Robert Pattison) must break his brother out of jail in a film that is an electric joyride around New York City.

Burning

After returning from a trip, a girl introduces her friend to Ben, a mysterious man she met in Africa with a secret hobby that could change their lives forever.

The Edge of Seventeen

Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), a high school junior, is caught in the worst possible situation: her older, more popular brother begins dating her best friend.

Molly’s Game (streaming April 1)

Based on a true story, Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) runs an exclusive, high-stakes poker game for a decade before having her life come crashing down before her eyes.

AMAZON PRIME

Lady Bird

While going through all the typical high school moments, a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) realizes that her mother who she often feuds with may just be as opinionated and loving as her.

Midsommar

After the sudden loss of her family, Dani (Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh) visits Sweden with her boyfriend and his friends only to realize they are caught in the plot of a pagan cult.

The Skeleton Twins

Twins Maggie and Milo (SNL alums Kristen Wiig and Bill Hader) come together after near-tragedies and years apart only to discover both of their lives are broken.

HULU

Parasite (streaming April 8)

2019’s Academy Award winner for Best Picture showcases two families, one rich and one poor, and how their lives slowly begin to intertwine with one another in a twisted, dark thriller.

Booksmart

Two high school seniors try to fit four years’ worth of partying into one night in an effort to catch up with their peers.

A Simple Favor

A vlogger (Anna Kendrick) begins to discover secrets about her best friend’s past (Blake Lively) after she mysteriously disappears.

DISNEY+

Onward (streaming April 3)

After a short run in theaters before the pandemic, Disney has decided to release their story of two brothers on a quest to reclaim the magic and love they miss from their father who was taken from them at a young age.

APPLE TV+

Dickinson (series)

A fictionalized and stylized version of Emily Dickinson’s life and views on the 19th century world.

HBO

Euphoria (series)

Zendaya stars, alongside an all-star cast, as a recovering drug addict in high school who befriends the new girl at school who changes her life.

SHOWTIME

Kidding (series)

Jim Carrey plays a Fred Rogers-like character with a popular children’s show who deals with the loss of his son and an impending divorce.