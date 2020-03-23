7 Create a bullet journal

Journaling is a popular form of expressing your thoughts and ideas on paper. A bullet journal is a place where you can do anything. It’s really easy! It allows you to set goals for yourself and make a schedule. Draw pictures, make bucket lists, make to-do lists or write down your thoughts for the day. The purpose of doing a bullet journal is to let yourself plan and create. In this journal, you can track your habits and help you to be more accountable for your actions. Each bullet journal is unique and all you need to start is a notebook and a pen.