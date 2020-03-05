Letters from Lambda: Jumpstart your job searching opportunity

Graduation is just around the corner, which is when “Congratulations!” is immediately followed by “Where are you going to work?” With the stress of classes, clubs, jobs and everything else in life, job searching might be the last thing you want to worry about. Luckily, there are resources to help you begin your job searching journey.

The first resource is closer than you think. Visit the Office of Career Education and Development in Bailey Library, and don’t be afraid to become a regular. The office offers services such as resume building sessions, mock interviews, opportunities through Handshake, career counseling and workshops. The staff is welcoming and wants to help you succeed.

The office also has a list of upcoming job fairs on campus and in other areas of Pennsylvania. Job fairs are a fantastic way to meet recruiters and learn more about interesting companies in your field. A job fair is also a great networking opportunity and can lead to connections who may help you land your future job.

LinkedIn is a common tool used throughout most job searches. LinkedIn allows its members to follow various companies to keep up with job postings. There is also a search bar to find jobs by experience level, company, location and more filters. Some companies have a feature enabled that allows you to apply through LinkedIn, or provides a link to the online application. Once you begin searching for jobs, LinkedIn also tells you which of your connections work there. This is beneficial because you can reach out to that person and ask them questions about the company or ask how to get in touch with a recruiter.

Having a strong network is important because, as Dr. Rindy says best, “If you’re not networking, you’re not working.” Be sure to have a strong LinkedIn profile to increase your chances of getting hired. Include a well-constructed bio, your resume, your work experience, participation in organizations, volunteering, your top skills and post regularly. The Office of Career Education and Development can help you create and strengthen your LinkedIn profile.

Indeed and Glassdoor are two other sites commonly used for finding jobs. Similar to LinkedIn, potential applicants can upload their resumes and search jobs by location, key words, salary estimate, company and experience level. The sites also will email you job postings that match your desired job descriptions and titles if you choose to subscribe.

Try not to get too overwhelmed while searching for your future career. It can be so easy to let panic set in, but do not let it get the best of you. You are more prepared for this next chapter in your life than you think; you’ve got this!