Spring break is coming sooner than we think. We are less than twenty days away from the only break we get during the spring semester. For some, this is their first spring break at SRU, and, for others, this is their last break before they graduate in May. What we do during spring break differs between everyone, but here is some advice on how to take opportunities during this spring break or in the future.

First, catch up on some sleep. Everything else is great if you have the chance, but what comes first is your own health. Both physically and mentally taking a day, or a few if that is what you need, to recuperate from the stress school can put on us is more important than anything else. Take this time to relax and check in on yourself.

Second, take a trip. It doesn’t have to be a big one. If you want to go big and have the funds to do so, go on one of the study abroad spring break trips SRU offers, but don’t think that is the only way to go on a trip during spring break. You can take a day trip to a nearby place you don’t get to often. Taking the chance to travel is a great way to have a new experience and spend time with your friends and family.

Third, make a memory. Whether it be spending time with friends you haven’t seen in a while or exploring your hometown as if you were seeing it for the first time, have fun and make a memory that you can look back on later. After we graduate and begin our careers, breaks like this are few and being able to reminisce about the memories made now will at least allow for mental breaks when we need them.

Lastly, don’t turn down an opportunity. I, personally, am spending my spring break this year at a conference in Los Angeles. If I had said no when originally asked about going, I know already I would have regretted missing this chance looking back on this year. Opportunities for work, travel, education and more can be few and far between, so take advantage of them whenever you can.

Spring break is a time for opportunities, to break out of the day-to-day routine. It will be here sooner than we think. Prioritize your own mental and physical health first, then look into what you can do during the break. Have fun!