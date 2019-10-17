Letters from Lambda: Check your email

In college, your email is your lifeline. It sounds like an exaggeration, but it’s not.

Email is the easiest way for professors to reach out to their classes. They might send out information regarding homework, upcoming tests or opportunities for bonus points. Email is usually how professors will notify you about class cancellations, and you don’t want to walk all the way to class for no reason, especially once winter sets in.

Email is a good way for you to reach out to your professors, too. If you have a question about homework or a project and you don’t want to wait until class or office hours to ask, send an email! You probably won’t get a response right away, but you won’t risk forgetting your question.

Clubs and other on-campus organizations use email to notify their members about meetings and events, so if you’re trying to get involved, make sure you check your email.

With all the emails you’re bound to get, it’s a good idea to get your inbox organized.

First of all, don’t use your school email to sign up for anything that isn’t school-related. You’re just going to get a lot of unnecessary emails that will clutter your inbox more. Unsubscribe from email lists you’re already subscribed to but don’t want or need anymore.

Delete any emails you don’t need. You don’t need to save every weekly email about upcoming meetings, but you might want to keep that email about your semester project. Use your best judgement. Organizing the emails you do want to keep will be easier if you get rid of what you don’t need first.

Next, make folders for each of your clubs and organizations, one for each class or each semester, and one for work if you have an on-campus job. Organize all the emails you already have. In the future, you can put emails straight into the relevant folder.

Now check your email often. Check your email right when you wake up. Check your email between classes. Check your email over lunch. Check your email right before you go to bed. Check your email on the weekends. It sounds a bit excessive, but it’s the best way to stay on top of things. Respond to emails as soon as you get them, if you can. Add events and meetings to your planner then either delete the email or put it in the correct folder. It’ll become habit eventually.

Staying on top of your email ensures that you know what’s going on in class and on campus, and it will make your life just that much easier.