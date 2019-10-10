Letters from Lambda: How to manage stress

With midterms here, it is easy for students to become overwhelmed and stressed out. It is about halfway through the semester; you are busy, tired and your workload seems to be piling up by the day. If this sounds like you, do not worry! You are not alone. So, how can you reduce stress and put your mind at ease? Lambda has a few tips that may help!

First, get organized! Writing things down in a planner makes life’s daily tasks much less stressful. Try writing out your schedule each day and include any meetings, events/practices to attend or errands to run. Writing down due dates for assignments and projects the day they are assigned is another good way to stay organized. Knowing when things are due can help you figure out when the best time to complete them is, depending on your schedule. This is also true for test dates; writing them down can help you determine the best time for you to begin studying. Developing better organization skills can help you feel less overwhelmed.

Second, get some sleep. Some students think it is best to stay up late studying, however this is not the case. It has been proven that when you are sleep deprived, your brain stops retaining information. It is recommended that college students get seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Being well-rested can help you better tackle any stress you may encounter that day.

Third, exercise. Exercising is another great way to relieve stress. It reduces stress hormones and can improve quality of sleep. Whether it is yoga, a spin class, running or lifting, as long as you are moving, you are bound to feel better afterwards. Incorporating exercise into your routine can help lower your stress levels.

Lastly, take a break! Sometimes when you are feeling overwhelmed, the best thing you can do for yourself is give your brain a rest. Take a break and grab a snack or watch an episode of your favorite show to put your mind at ease and then come back to whatever you were working on or studying. Making time to do things you enjoy is so important, especially when you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed. Hangout with your friends, go for a walk, listen to music, whatever you like to do- do it. Everyone needs and deserves a break sometimes. Reserving time for yourself or just being able to talk to another person about your stresses can help lift some of the weight off your shoulders.

These are a few things you can do to feel a little less overwhelmed and reduce stress as midterms approach. Lambda wishes you the best! No need to stress, you’ve got this!