Salsa, music and heritage

HISPANIC FIESTA NIGHT Did you miss the hispanic fiesta night on Wednesday? WSRU-TV's Joshua Peters and Haley Potter attended the event and have all of the highlights. Check it out!

Students and faculty members gathered Wednesday night at the Hispanic Fiesta to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15.

The event was sponsored by The Office for Inclusive Excellence (OIE), the Hispanic/Latino Cultures Planning Committee and the Student Organization of Latinos, Hispanics and Allies (SOL).

Those in attendance could enjoy food provided by AVI, make tissue paper flowers, learn about Latin American countries, take pictures at the Día De Los Muertos photobooth, learn how to salsa and enjoy music from the Hispanic band Gavas Beat.

Gavas Beat originated in Pittsburgh in 2010 and describes their music style as a blend of Latin pop, merengue, salsa, vallenato, reggae and cumbia. The band performed at SOL’s last Hispanic fiesta as well as the one on Wednesday night.

SOL Vice President Carla Cintron Aquino, a senior biology major, said that SOL put on a fiesta event last year that was similar to the Hispanic Fiesta Wednesday night, but that SOL didn’t expect as many people as there were to attend the event.

“I hope people leave with an appreciation for Hispanic Culture and get a feel for this type of dance, music, food and artwork,” Cintron Aquino said. “I hope students leave with wanting to learn more about Hispanic culture.”

Christina Donatelli, junior dual early childhood and special education major on the international track with a minor in professional Spanish, did just that.

Donatelli was one student in attendance at the event and said that she enjoyed the dancing, learning how to salsa dance and the comradery.

Donatelli listens to Hispanic music in her free time in hopes that she will become more diverse before becoming a teacher.

“I want to be exposed to the language and all its varieties before entering the field,” Donatelli said.

The Hispanic Fiesta is just one way that SOL promotes Hispanic culture and diversity on campus. Until the end of October, students can look for “Looking Beyond the Wall with Alejandro Meter” on October 17 and the Día de los Muertos Showcase on October 29, just a few more events that SOL is putting on in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Students that wish to participate in SOL’s Día de los Muertos Showcase, either as a model, makeup artist or stagehand can fill out a form on SOL’s OrgSync page.

“It’s a fun night for us,” Cintron Aquino said. “We like to share our culture any chance we get.”

To learn more about SOL and their upcoming events, follow their social media @SRUSOL on Twitter and @sru_sol on Instagram.