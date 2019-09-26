Letters to Lambda: Stress reducing study tips

We all know how tedious and boring studying can be but there are multiple ways to make studying seem like less of a chore. If you have no idea where to start, then look no further because Lambda is here to help.

There are a few things to consider when studying any sort of course material, one being the environment in which you choose to study. Choosing a space to study that works for the way you learn will determine how well you will be able to focus and how much information you will retain. Some people concentrate better in silence whereas others can concentrate with background noise or music.

Another key element to studying starts with note taking. By organizing your notes from the beginning, you increase your chances of being able to cover more material and not wasting time sifting through unimportant topics. Some find it helpful to write down as much as you can during a lecture and then once you are home, rewrite them in a different notebook and determine then what is worth jotting down. If this seems like an option that may take up time, there are other avenues to explore.

Try taking your notes in different colored pen or highlighting different headings, topics or keywords in different colors. This trick will help you select what is important and what is not for revision. Bullet points, arrows and small diagrams can also be helpful things to add to make important details stand out.

If your professor repeats something more than once or says, “this is important,” then assume it will be on an exam and make it bold in your notes. Star things that you do not fully understand so that you can easily locate them and further study that specific topic. Make sure to write things down in your own words so that when looking over information later you can understand it easier than regurgitated power point bullets.

When you finally sit down to study, it is important to remember not to overdo it. The most effective way is to study for 15-30 minutes and then reward yourself with a ten minute break. That way you do not overcrowd your brain with information and exhaust yourself. Find a time during your day that works best for you to revise; for some it really is at 2 a.m., but for others, directly after or before class works.

Do not be afraid to try a few different techniques until you find one or more that work best for you. Colorful and bright or simple and neat, whatever you choose, the most important part is that it works for you. Happy studying, from Lambda!