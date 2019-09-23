Letters From Lambda: Things to do in SRU

Everyone has heard at least one person say “there is nothing to do in Slippery Rock.” On the contrary, there are plenty of fun things to do around here. You just have to look around and be willing to try new things!

Thanks to our active, student run organizations, there is usually something interesting to do on campus. For example, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month there will be a Hispanic Fiesta Night on September 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with food, live music, crafts and more.

University Program Board also holds exciting campus events during common hour and evenings. Also, be sure to keep an eye out to see who will be speaking and performing in concerts throughout the year; UPB already has Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan coming to campus. Especially with the holidays coming up, the group usually provides Halloween themed events in the ballroom, like a haunted house.

Speaking of Halloween, did you know there are multiple pumpkin patches in the area? Fair Haven Farms is a pumpkin patch located in Grove City that offers hayrides, food, corn mazes and more.

Although October is approaching, the weather still feels like summer. Head over to Moraine State Park or McConnells Mill State Park and enjoy the weather outside while hiking, fishing or simply hanging out with friends. Another scenic outdoor area is Rock Falls Park, a very relaxing location to unwind or study. In need of a shopping trip to get new fall apparel? Take a trip to the Grove City Outlets and browse around.

SRU also has a variety of men’s and women’s sports teams like football and basketball. Since football season is just beginning, go support our team at Mihalik Thompson Stadium and get there early to participate in tailgate activities from the Green & White Society!

If you not only want to watch sports but you also want to play them, sign up for various intramural teams through the ARC. The ARC also offers group fitness classes such as yoga, ROCKSpin and BOGA fit. Check the Fall 2019 group fitness schedule to find out which classes the ARC offers and when.

A newer addition to the list of things to do in SRU is the Keystone Safari. Keystone Safari is an interactive animal and adventure park in Grove City. They have over 50 different types of animals, including giraffes, and while there, the staff lets you feed some of the animals. Another different activity to do is visit Mystery Mayhem, an escape room in Slippery Rock. Mystery Mayhem has three different escape rooms as well as axe throwing.

The list of things to do in SRU could go on and on, everyone just needs to do more research for exciting activities in the area as well as pay attention to upcoming on campus activities.

There is plenty to do, either by yourself or with your friends. Yes, college can be a lot of hard work at times, but don’t forget to reward yourself by letting loose and having fun!