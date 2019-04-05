Friends, music and Cien Fuegos

Jamrock performed at SOL's Cien Fuegos. The party was in celebration of the end of the semester and invited all students to dance, eat, and relax with friends.

Jamrock performed at SOL's Cien Fuegos. The party was in celebration of the end of the semester and invited all students to dance, eat, and relax with friends.

Jamrock performed at SOL's Cien Fuegos. The party was in celebration of the end of the semester and invited all students to dance, eat, and relax with friends.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Student Organization of Latinos, Hispanics and Allies (SOL) celebrated the end of the semester Wednesday night with their Cien Fuegos party.

Cieno Fuegos was in collaboration with Internations Club, AVI, Jamrock, and Black Action Society. This year, the theme for the party was Carnaval, a Brazilian type of Mardi Gras.

Emily Abreu-Carbajal, senior environmental geoscience major and Spanish professional major, is president of SOL. Carbajal said that the attendance of the event this year was around 110. Students in attendance could expect to find Hispanic food, such as fajitas, chips and salsa, rice, and tres leches cake, Hispanic music played by an SRU alum, a photo booth, and a performance from Jamrock.

Students in attendance could also learn how to dance typical Hispanic dances, such as the merengue, bachata and salsa.

“When Jamrock performed, everybody was so intrigued,” Abreu-Carbajal said. “The audience really got hyped up. It brought liveliness to the event.”

SOL has been putting on the Cien Fuegos event for five years.

Abreu-Carbajal said that the spring 2019 semester has been a trial semester for SOL. She said that SOL wanted to see how big they could get their event. In previous years, SOL has celebrated Cien Fuegos with cookouts, but this year SOL has one more event in the works. Gavas Beats, a Hispanic band from Pittsburgh will be performing at another party towards the end of April.

SOL holds general body meetings biweekly on Thursday at 6:30 pm in the Smith Student Center in room 321.

“SOL is about spreading knowledge and cultural awareness to the university,” Abreu-Carbajal said. “It’s to bring the community together, build a family within the group and spread the family feeling all over campus through our culture. That’s why we throw events with other diverse organizations.”

Abreu-Carbajal encourages any student, Hispanic or not, who is interested in SOL, to contact her or Ignacio Cisneros, the vice president of SOL.

To learn more and stay updated on SOL, follow them on Twitter @SRUSOL or on Instagram @sru_sol.