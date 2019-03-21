An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Menu

The quick guide to freshmen fashion

College Dress Relief

Designed By Hope Hoehler

Ryan Shimko, College Dress Relief Correspondent
March 21, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Freshmen arriving on campus in the fall always face the lingering question: How many clothes should I pack and what should I bring to campus? Don’t worry! College Dress Relief is here to provide you with some simple tips on smart packing and personal style. Don’t be afraid to be different! Sometimes early morning classes and late night studying call for wearing sweatpants. However, don’t be afraid to show off your style if you want to dress it up! Dress well, test well: If you decide to ditch the sweatpants, you may feel more confident and rejuvenated for the day. Of course, we are all entitled to “lazy” days, but you can also work some style magic and feel amazing! Don’t feel as though you need to bring your whole closet, but do bring the necessities and feel free to change them out over breaks! What you wear throughout college is ultimately up to you, but don’t be afraid to embrace your own style and feel confident in your wardrobe!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Navigate Left
  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    Showcase

    Messer confident in team heading into season

  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    Campus Life

    Warm a child’s heart with Love Your Melon

  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    Campus Life

    A Rockin’ Love Story

  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    News

    Federal financial aid during the government shutdown

  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    News

    Student food pantry faces unforeseen delays

  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    News

    Beginning of an era

  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    Opinion

    Hate is here—Will we let it stay?

  • Multimedia

    President Behre delivers his first State of the University Address

  • Sports

    Rock gets back on track against Lock Haven

  • The quick guide to freshmen fashion

    Campus Life

    Students provided with support and strategy

Navigate Right
Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
The quick guide to freshmen fashion