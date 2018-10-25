School of Business to host annual Cyber Security Fair

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Slippery Rock University School of Business will host the 2018 Cyber Security Fair Thursday, Nov. 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Smith Student Center ballroom to teach students about online safety and cybersecurity measures.

The fair will give students the opportunity to learn about different components of cyber safety from presenters at various booths. Students will receive a card upon entry to track each booth they visit, which they can use to enter to win an HP Stream Notebook and other tech prizes.

“The fair will cover an array of topics about online safety, including email security, social media, smartphones, Internet privacy and passwords,” said Dr. Stephen Larson, associate professor in the school of business and the event’s organizer.

Students can also learn from instructional components, which will include demonstrating how to secure personal Wi-Fi and personal computers and how to backup, encrypt and safely delete data.

Teams of students from the practical computer security class will cover nearly a dozen topics for attendees. Other vendors and presenters will include the Better Business Bureau, SRU’s Information and Administrative Technology Services, the local smartphone repair service provider and PNC Bank.

The event offers students much to learn about online risks, device encryption and how to counteract potential cyber threats. Spotting malware, generating strong passwords and deleting sensitive files safely are just a few skills students can gain from attending. In a constantly innovating technological world, it is important to understand how to protect devices and personal information from dangers on and offline.

Students can receive cyber security tips and learn more about the event by following the cybersecurity fair on Twitter @CyberFairSR.

SRU’s school of business achieves its mission and learning goals through a business education program with a strong focus on globalization, sustainability, internships, leadership, development of interpersonal skills, experiential learning opportunities and entrepreneurship student engagement within and beyond the classroom. As part of the college of business, information and social science, the school of business strives to help students build the foundation for a successful career.