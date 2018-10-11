College Dress Relief presents: ‘Rock’ your Rock Pride in Style

Vince Scalamogna, junior communications BA major, models his comfy sweats combo, perfect for keeping him warm during this chilly HoCo weekend. Hannah Shumsky, sophomore secondary english education major and special education minor, rocks the layered look with her SRU t-shirt and army green jacket.

Green and White Fridays sponsored by the Green and White Society have been a long-lasting tradition at Slippery Rock University. Every Friday, students wear their green and white to represent SRU. Whether it be a stylish sweatshirt, long sleeve, t-shirt, or hat from the bookstore, students can show off their “rock pride” around campus.

With all the available SRU gear available, it may be difficult to choose just one outfit to wear for Green and White Fridays. But don’t worry! I’m here to help you participate in this tradition with simple tricks and trendy outfits.

Staying comfortable and warm during the chilly fall and cold winter is certainly something you want to keep in mind while choosing an outfit. A soft SRU sweatshirt, pullover or vest is perfect for this weather. Paired with jeans, leggings or khakis, this simple style is sure to keep you cozy while walking around campus and bracing the autumn weather.

Although we can never guess how the weather will cooperate with our planned outfit, it is important to have a second choice for warmer weather. A light SRU long-sleeve or t-shirt will keep you from burning up while walking around campus under the sun. Pair this look with jeans or jean shorts, leggings, or khakis and you’ll look super stylish while keeping cool.

Accessories are just as important as the clothes. A stylish baseball cap or knit hat, or beanie for those frigid winters are going to come in handy. Pair these with your winter coat, a heavier SRU sweatshirt or pullover and you can show your “rock pride” without freezing. If you’re feeling fancy, you can add a neutral color scarf such as black, white, gray, or SRU green to your overall outfit for even more warmth.

Now that you’re ready to show off your SRU style, get ready for Green and White Fridays to show off your “rock pride”.