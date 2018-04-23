WSRU fm to host 3rd annual car smash

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On May 4, Slippery Rock’s own radio station, WSRU 88.1, “The Voice of The Rock” is hosting their 3rd annual Jesse Muto Memorial Car Smash on the Smith Student Center’s patio.

“It’s all about good vibes, good people and fun,” said Chandler Sendek, the station’s training director. “That’s what Jesse was all about,” he continued.

When asked what to expect, both Sendek and the station’s general manager Ian Ponitz were very enthusiastic about how big this event is to be this year.

“You can expect live music, Back to the Vape with some live glass blowing, and we’re working with student organizations for some student-run art at the event,” Ponitz says. “The past two years it’s been at the Ski Lodge, but this is the first year it’s going to be at the Smith Student Center.”

“Various arts will be performed there that students will be able to take part of, such as spray painting and other painting,” Sendek says. “They can expect games and giveaways of gift cards and other prizes. There will be pizza– lots of pizza. It’s a great way to relieve stress.”

“I think the hype we’ve built and the new location will carry a lot of foot traffic and help make this event a success,” both Sendek and Ponitz agreed.

The event is being held in the honor of Jesse Muto, a previous DJ at WSRU fm and an SRU graduate who was a valued member of the station, and a very close friend of Sendek. The members of the radio hope to honor him with this event and the proceeds by being able to make a plaque in his memory.

If your organization is interested in having a table at the event, contact Ian Ponitz at imp1003@sru.edu.

For any more information on the event, any member of WSRU will be more than willing to talk about it. Keep up with the radio station by following WSRU fm on Twitter @wsrufm or like them on Facebook at WSRU 88.1 FM.