The Macoskey Center practices citizen science to track local birds
April 12, 2018
The Robert A. Macoskey center hosted Birds and Bagels to get the community involved with tracking local migratory bird populations. Bagels and Rock Roast coffee were provided and students helped count the birds present on the trails as well as at the feeders on the Macoskey center property.
