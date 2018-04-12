An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University

The Rocket

Menu

The Macoskey Center practices citizen science to track local birds

Eric Davies

Eric Davies
April 12, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Robert A. Macoskey center hosted Birds and Bagels to get the community involved with tracking local migratory bird populations. Bagels and Rock Roast coffee were provided and students helped count the birds present on the trails as well as at the feeders on the Macoskey center property.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Menu
An Independent, Student-Run Newspaper at Slippery Rock University
The Macoskey Center practices citizen science to track local birds