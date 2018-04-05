Music Review | New music rings in the end of the semester

As we near the end of the semester, it is important to remember to stop and relax every now and then. With lots of new and exciting installments in the music world, this should be easy!

Panic! At the Disco recently dropped two singles from their new album, “Pray For The Wicked,” and they did not disappoint. The first of the two singles, “(F**k A) Silver Lining,” is a bold statement made with lots of heavy bass and a fanfare-like brassy sound to set the song apart from others. There’s no mimicking the sounds that are made here. “Only gold is hot enough,” and that silver lining- whatever it may stand for- is just not worth any attention; nothing less than gold is.

No two snowflakes are the same, but they’re all beautiful and unique in their own special way. Just the same, “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” is just as grandiose as the first single. With impressive vocals and an inspirational, party-inducive tone throughout the song, fans old and new will anxiously anticipate the arrival of the rest of the album as well as the upcoming tour this year.

It is a well-known fact that lots of great music comes from the United Kingdom. That being said, the country may have produced yet another note-worthy group. Hailing from Kent, England, “The Bay Rays” have achieved exciting things recently in their career. From headlining at Glastonbury to releasing their newest song, “Begin Again,” these up-and-comers are making a name for themselves.

“Begin Again” immediately strikes the listener with a nostalgic, walking-down-the-street- with-your-hands-in-your-pockets feeling. The cool guitar sounds and classic beat leaves the listener wanting more, which will hopefully come soon. It’s haunting in a good way and seems to end too soon. It gives a message that even if you’re unsure, even though you may be confused, you can always start over- beginning again.

“Satisfaction” is a slightly older song of The Bay Ray’s, but it will always ring with something to take from it. In the music video, the nervous-looking singer performs with the band while someone holds up signs for them to “smile!” and “don’t mess this up!” Eventually, they let loose and remember to just have fun. The song sings of worries and fears, and then finally letting go of these, and then asking, “why can’t I take it or leave it?” This can soon be followed by becoming more satisfied with a newfound confidence.

R&B artist “The Weeknd” recently gave a piece of himself to his fans in the form of music. After teasing fans on Instagram, he finally released his first work since the song “Starboy.” “My Dear Melancholy,” a heartbreak album, closely examines love and loss in a way that only The Weeknd can achieve.

Showing off his vocal capabilities and production staff, Abel Tesfaye sings on this familiar sounding track about keeping things physical with someone because he recently discovered that he has become “relationship’s enemy.” It is a warning to whoever it is dedicated to, and to whomever wishes to try, not to get too close to him, lest they get hurt.

“Wasted Times,” returns to The Weeknd’s ‘forever alone’ mood, proclaiming sorrowfully that “[he] ain’t got no business catching feelings.” With a catchy beat, this song aids him in calling out any and all wasted time with anyone else. A bit contradictory, it is clear that he is still not recovered from what he went through.

The gloomy tone of the album is continued with “Call Out My Name,” as The Weeknd tells the story of his love for someone who failed to prioritize him the way that he obviously did for them. Switching from begging them to stay and coming to terms with the time that has been wasted, he brings the audience closer to him in an intimate way that he would not allow anyone else.

After listening to different kinds of music by different kinds of artists, a lot can be learned. It can be taken away that being nice to everyone is crucial, that sometimes all you have to do is loosen up and dance, and that bad experiences create great art in music form.