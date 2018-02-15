UPB hosts fourth annual Valentine’s Day celebration

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Slippery Rock’s University Program Board (UPB) hosted their annual Valentine’s Day Event in the Smith Student Center ballroom on Feb. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This is the fourth year UPB has brought Valentine’s Day to SRU, encouraging students to celebrate the holiday of love through a variety of fun activities and novelties.

While the event is known for its Stuff-A-Plush fundraiser where students are able to build an animal, dress it up, and get a birth certificate for five dollars, UPB’s Director of University Events, Celine Halt, said this year’s event included new activities and more collaborations with other clubs and organizations on campus in order to give students returning to the event a chance to experience new activities. A few clubs involved include All-Saints Lutheran Church and Student Center (ASLC), Fraternity & Sorority Life, HOPE, the Student Government Association (SGA), and Open Hearts for All.

Many of the organizations were placed at tables around the ballroom, where they were able to display their Valentine contribution. SGA’s table consisted of healthy treats with cheesy sayings attached to them. One of their treats was an orange with an attached letter that stated, “You’re my main squeeze.” However, for students looking for the more traditional sweet Valentine snack, another organization brought a mini chocolate fountain to their table where students were able to make chocolate covered pretzels, marshmallows, and more chocolatey treats.

Another popular contribution to the Valentine’s Day Event was the photo booth. As one of students’ favorite activities at many of UPB’s events, the photo booth gained massive attention, as expected. The booth had students waiting in line to get their turn at posing for the camera until the very end of the event. At the photo booth, props were included that gave students the chance to be silly and have fun with their friends and/or significant other.

“I thought it was fun and laid back. My favorite was the chocolate fountain and hanging out with friends,” said sophomore social work major Dylon Fleming.

As previous years showed, the Valentine Day Event continued to be a huge success. After the event concluded, many students were seen walking around campus with their self-made stuff-a-plush animals and other novelties they received at the event.

Stay up to date on other events sponsored by UPB by following their social media @SRUPB or visit their website www.srupb.com.