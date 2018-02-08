Review: Fifty Shades of Music

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Every Valentine’s Day goes a little differently for everyone. The day may be spent with friends, with loved ones or even alone. While there are countless ways to spend the day, there are several different scenarios with a mini-playlist to match them on Cupid’s Day.

Ten minutes to go, and the outfit you picked suddenly looks horrible to you. Changing for the third time today, a car pulls up to the curb outside; they’re early! The song playing in the background continues un-paused and almost forgotten. “Lola” by The Kinks enhances the awkward, energetic mood of the whole day.

Now rushing, you put on a carefully selected jacket and slide out the door. Shortly after the door closes behind you, the ice below your feet decides that you needed a small lesson in humility today. You watch the car door open from the cold ground, and a hand soon outstretches towards you.

As you grab the hand, your date is pulled down with you. “It’s a mixed up, muddled, up, shook up world,” but this night could possibly get better with hope and a good song.

You’ve done this countless times, but maybe this time will be different. You’re feeling confident, and it all seems to be going well. “New Rules” by Dua Lipa eases the night along, a steady beat to match the back and forth of conversation. You’ve made yourself a new set of rules to follow for the next time something like this happened. “Practice makes perfect,” and you’ve got plenty.

Closing the door behind you, you fall onto your bed and turn up the first song on the radio.

Another Valentine’s Day over with, another one spent alone. “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man blasts through the speaker and it fills up the room. Alone but not lonely, you are going to dance tonight, even if it’s “just for kicks.”

The car ride home from the restaurant is quiet for the first time all night, save for the song playing and the something in the air. “For You,” by Liam Payne and Rita Ora pushes the silence away.

The night unfolds the way the song does, beginning with restraint and progressing wonderfully at the loss of it. The something-in-the-air is new to you, but you’ve been “waiting for a lifetime” for it.

No matter how you spend Valentine’s Day, remember to stop, and listen for the music.