College Dress Relief presents: Valentine’s Day Look Book

Let’s face it, Valentine’s Day falls in the middle of February, in what may seem like an endless winter, and finding the perfect outfit to accommodate these conditions can be difficult. The day of love can be a ton of pressure, as if your relationship depends on it. Full of cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries and candy, your outfit should be the least of your worries. Since we can’t all rush to the store to purchase Beyoncé’s new limited-edition Valentine’s Day merch, I’m here to steal your heart with some perfect outfits that are easily accessible. Whether you’re spending the holiday with your boo for a fancy date night or celebrating uncuffed with your friends, it’s time to pull out the pink, red and black pieces you have laying around and get inspired.

If you’re planning a candlelit dinner at home or going out on a fancy date it’s important to remember that Valentine’s Day is about being extra, so your outfit should be too. For the gentleman, you don’t want to show up underdressed, so the first outfit I have for you is what I like to call, fancy shmancy. Keep it classy, with a classic white button up, black pants and black jacket. Spice it up with a red floral tie and to finish the look, stay comfortable and throw on your favorite pair of sneakers. For the ladies, since it’s probably going to be cold out, slay V-Day with black jeans and black over the knee boots. Put on a red sweater, throw on some red lipstick and remember, sexy doesn’t always have to be lacy.

Steal the look:

LADIES – Calvin Klein sweater and scarf set, Pac Sun jeans, Anne Klein watch, Forever21 black boots

GENTS – Comme de Garcons Converse in white, black Sherpa pants, Johnston and Murphy white button-up, Liberty of London tie, Topman blazer bomber jacket

No plans, but still want to get festive? One word. Athleisure. Go to class, chill out at home, go bowling but no matter what your V-Day plans are, make sure you celebrate in style. For the guys: paint the town red literally, with a red hoodie and red shoes. Pair it with your favorite joggers and jacket. For the girls: stay comfortable but cute in navy blue sweatpants and a red hoodie. Throw on a jean jacket for extra warmth and always make sure to wear your heart on your sleeve.

Steal the look:

LADIES – Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, H&M hoodie, vintage Levi jacket, H&M scrunchy, Louis Vuitton purse, Nike Thea sneakers

GENTS – Adidas quilted joggers, vintage custom-painted Champion hoodie, Guess bomber jacker, red low-top Converse