SRUPB rings in the holiday season with Seasons of Giving

Eric Davies





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University Program Board celebrated the holidays with games, food and prizes. Students earned tickets from games and stations in the ballroom and exchanged them for holiday-themed gifts. SRUPB teamed up with Office of Comunity Engaged Learning to donate toys for local underprivileged children.