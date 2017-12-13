SRUPB rings in the holiday season with Seasons of Giving
December 13, 2017
The Slippery Rock University Program Board celebrated the holidays with games, food and prizes. Students earned tickets from games and stations in the ballroom and exchanged them for holiday-themed gifts. SRUPB teamed up with Office of Comunity Engaged Learning to donate toys for local underprivileged children.
