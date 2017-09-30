Students decorate ‘cupcakes for a cause’





The Slippery Rock University Student Nonprofit Alliance (SNA) hosted their annual Cupcakes for a Cause event Monday night in the Smith Student Center ballroom. The event was planned by SNA President Christina Leonard.

Leonard, a nonprofit management and professional Spanish double major, said that she has helped take charge of this event for two years in a row now. Cupcakes for a Cause is modeled after the Food Network show, “Cupcake Wars,” Leonard explained.

“Essentially, it is a cupcake decorating contest,” Leonard said. “However, in ‘Cupcakes for a Cause,’ students compete while representing a charity of their choice.”

The three highest scoring teams at the end of the competition would win money for their charity, Leonard said. Leonard continued by saying that the three highest scoring teams were “Let’s Taco bout Fiesta,” who won the first place prize for the Pre-PA mission trip, “Sisters of their Misters” won the second place for their charity, “The John George Memorial Fund,” and coming in third place was the American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) who won money for The Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Leonard said that on the day following the event, SNA sponsored a bake sale which sold the remaining cupcakes that were left over from “Cupcakes for a Cause.”

“We earned an additional $28 by selling the cupcakes that were left over,” Leonard said. “In total, we earned over $250 for these charities.”

The planning for this event started over a month and a half ago and was very extensively and thoroughly planned, Leonard said.

Leonard said she was not alone in planning this event. She said that her co-planner in their organizing of the event was Madison Marzolf, a nonprofit management and philanthropy double major.

Benjamin Warren, a senior nonprofit, finance and business management triple major said that although he was unable to attend the event this year, he has attended it in years past and believes “it is a great event for a great cause.”

“This event is great because it allows certain charities and other nonprofits to get their names out in the open,” Warren said. “And if nothing else, it raises money for a whole bunch of great causes.”