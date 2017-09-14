SOL promotes, celebrates education of hispanic culture

Students create paper flowers at the Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off, hosted by SOL, on Thursday during common hour in the Smith Student Center ballroom.





Slippery Rock University is home to over a hundred clubs, many which are proud to celebrate diversity. One of them is the Student Organization for Hispanics, Latinos and Allies (SOL). They put on multiple events a year to educate the campus on Hispanic cultures and celebrate with them.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated September 15 to October 15, and SOL is all about celebrating their culture.

Thursday, September 14 during common hour, SOL had a Hispanic Heritage month kickoff along with the Office for Inclusive Excellence and the Hispanic/Latino cultural Series Committee. The celebration included food, music, crafts and facts to highlight traditions of the Hispanic community.

SOL welcomes anyone to join their club, no matter what their ethnicity is.

Annually, SOL puts on a “Day of the Dead” celebration. This year it will be on Nov. 2. During their celebration, models dress up as cultural symbols to tell old Hispanic stories. Anyone is welcome to help put together choreography, model or do makeup.

The next general body meeting is September 28 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

SOL is also taking part in a fundraiser called the Pulsera Project. They are selling handmade bracelets made by Central American artists and all the profits will go back to the Pulsera Project, a non-profit organization.

The Pulsera Project provides awareness about social justice issues and gives students the chance at getting an education. They fund programs that provide secondary education, scholarships and housing programs. Their mission is to make the world more “colorful and just.”

SOL, along with other clubs, has their information online as well on CORE or the OrgSync phone app.