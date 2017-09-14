First AHS episode shows promise for season





“American Horror Story” has brought Halloween early this year with the Sept. 5th premiere of its seventh season. The theme is “Cult” and it starts off with a chilling opening of the 2016 presidential election and from there, it all starts to go downhill for its characters. Ally (Sarah Paulson) and Ivy (Alison Pill) are a married lesbian couple who were very upset upon the results of Donald Trump winning the presidency, and Ally has a history of anxiety so it starts to affect every aspect of her. Kai (Evan Peters) and Winter (Billie Lourd) are siblings but Kai is a Trump supporter whilst Winter is a Hillary supporter. Once the election ended, Kai took his sister by the pinky and she swore herself into the Cult. Viewers were not aware if this was consensual or if she didn’t know what Kai was doing as he recited the lines that brainwash you. As the show went on, I was more and more in shock of everything that happened. There were a few jump scares that had me shook but it was very hilarious watching Ally react to all the unfortunate scares that happens to her. It was disheartening to see Winter become this sadistic babysitter that enjoys watching Oz (Ally and Ivy’s son) scare himself by making him watch videos of people being murdered on his computer, I just love her too much to see this happen. Honestly, this was one of the best season openers from American Horror Story and I cannot wait to continue the rest of the season and look for Easter eggs that tie this season into other seasons. I’d rate this episode 8/10.