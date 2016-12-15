Writing and reading has been such a positive factor in my life that when I started applying to colleges last fall, majoring in Journalism seemed to call my name. I have always thought education and creativity were crucial in everyone’s life, and I love to learn about different people and cultures. This being said, I feel with journalism, I can experience all my passions and find a way to use this to influence others through writing. Way back at orientation, I learned about The Rocket and immediately thought I wanted to be part of the group of students that is able to put together the newspaper and I feel so lucky to now be a part of it. I’ve lived in New Jersey, California, and Indiana, and I can say that the students at Slippery Rock make this community one of the most accepting and friendly environments I have been in, and these students are what makes the campus atmosphere fun and exciting. I can’t wait to help portray this feeling through The Campus Life section. Journalism has taught me that you learn so much when you immerse yourself in new situations and to always have an open mind. Everyone has a story, and with a few questions, you might be surprised by how much you can learn.