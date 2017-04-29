Rock lacrosse loses another close one to top ranked team





A late three goal run was not enough for Rock lacrosse (11-5, 6-5) on Wednesday in 10-9 loss to No. 17 Mercyhurst (10-4, 8-3).

It is SRU’s third loss to a nationally ranked opponent this year.

“We gave up an early 6-0 run which cost us the game” Rock head coach Emily Hopkins said.

In the first five minutes of play, the Lakers scored 6 unanswered goals before the Rock would begin to make its comeback.

Redshirt sophomore Tia Torchia started a four goal streak for the Rock. It was one of four for Torchia on the night.

The two teams would battle back and forth for the remainder of the game. Within the last 54 minutes of play, SRU only allowed four goals.

Down by four with a little over 11 minutes remaining, The Rock took control of the remainder of the game. A goal by freshman midfielder ShyAnne Toomer and two from Torchia would leave SRU trailing by one, a deficit they could never overcome.

Hopkins was very pleased by her team, despite the rough start, especially from her younger player. She noted the play of Toomer and Torchia amongst the top.

“Tia Torchia had 4 goals,” Hopkins said. “ShyAnne Toomer had 2 goals and 2 assists which is outstanding for a freshman.”

Despite the loss, Hopkins feels like her team can compete with these teams and would like to again. The Rock has lost by no more than three to nationally ranked opponents.

“We are looking for a chance at a rematch with those teams in playoffs,” Hopkins said. “I think our program is ready to complete at the national level on a regular basis.”

But, this loss makes the next game crucial. With one game left in the season, the Green and White needs a win to make school history.

“If we win tomorrow (Saturday), we will qualify for playoffs for the first time in school history,” Hopkins said.

The Rock’s fate lies in the hands of Shippensburg University (7-8, 3-8) who has not played well against conference opponents this season.

SRU will travel to Shippensburg and play its last regular season game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.