Rock offense falters against Seton Hill Griffins





After shutting out California University (Pa.) 7-0 and 4-0 Wednesday afternoon, the Slippery Rock University softball team traveled to Seton Hill University this past Sunday to take on the Griffins in a pair of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) match-ups.

The Rock ultimately lost both games of the double-header, losing with final scores of 3-2 and 4-1, respectively. The losses put the team at 9-14 (.643) overall and exactly at .500 (3-3) in the PSAC. The Griffins are now 11-16 (.688) and also at .500 (4-4) in the PSAC.

The Griffins’ offense capitalized on a scoring chance in the bottom half of the first inning when infielder Abby Suhoski lined a double to right center field that scored Christina Skrabak, giving Seton Hill the early lead. Seton Hill would strike again scoring two runs off of a wild pitch from The Rock’s senior starting pitcher Carly DeRose to give the Griffins a 3-0 lead going into the sixth inning.

The Rock’s bats would not stay cold for long, however. Junior catcher Lauren Hawley doubled to center field to start off the top of the sixth inning, which was then followed up by a home run to left field from senior Nicole Siciliano to cut Slippery Rock’s deficit to one run.

The Green and White could not quite get the one run needed to tie the game as they left a runner stranded at second in the top of the seventh inning to end the game, thus giving Seton Hill the first of what would be two wins.

DeRose started on the mound in game one for Slippery Rock. DeRose gave up three runs (all earned) on five hits while striking five in six innings on the mound.

In game two, the Griffins got off to a hot start against Slippery Rock’s junior pitcher Brooke Dawson. Seton Hill scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the first inning to give themselves a commanding 4-0 lead.

Dawson settled down after the first inning and ended up pitching the remaining five innings of the game. Dawson finished the afternoon giving up four runs (two of which were earned), six hits and two walks while striking out two. Her ERA on the season is 1.91, which is good for twelfth in the PSAC.

Slippery Rock’s only run in game two came in the fourth inning when sophomore Kailey Meyers scored from second on a throwing error by Seton Hill’s Ashley Perillo. The Rock offense would not be able to get anything done against Seton Hill for the remainder of the game, as the team went on to lose 4-1.