Rock softball blanks Cal-U in road doubleheader





The Slippery Rock University women’s softball team traveled to California University (Pa.) on Wednesday to take on the Vulcans in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) doubleheader matchup. The Rock, led by their two primary pitchers, senior Carly DeRose and junior Brooke Dawson, were able to shut out the Vulcans in both games, winning 7-0 and 4-0, respectively.

In game one, DeRose tossed a five-hit complete game shutout. She struck out four and walked five. DeRose is now 3-4 on the season with an ERA of 3.96 in 36.1 innings pitched. The shutout is DeRose’s fourth of her collegiate career and first of the season.

Both The Rock and the Vulcans were held scoreless until the fourth inning. With two runners on base in the top of the fourth, senior right fielder Nicole Siciliano scored fellow senior third basemen Caitlin Baxter on a single that got through the left side of the field to give the women a 1-0 lead. Junior first basemen Allie Fischer hit an RBI single to score shortstop Kailey Myers, increasing Slippery Rock’s lead to 2-0. Later in the inning, freshman Alexa Guglielmino hit an RBI double to give The Rock a commanding 4-0 lead going into the home half of the inning.

In the next inning, with the bases loaded, Siciliano singled to center field, scoring Baxter to give Slippery Rock a 5-0 lead. Siciliano finished the first game by going three for four with two RBIs. Junior McKenzie Garland scored Myers on an RBI single and Fischer ended up driving in Siciliano, thus making the score 7-0. The Vulcans would not threaten Slippery Rock for the remaining of the game as The Rock took the win in game one.

The Rock’s fourth inning offense did not cool down in game two as they struck the Vulcans with three runs on three hits. Baxter lined an RBI double to left field to score center fielder Emily Nagle giving the Green and White a 1-0 lead. Junior catcher Lauren Hawley reached base on a bunt that resulted in a fielder’s choice that scored Baxter and second basemen Megan Brown on the throw. The Rock entered the seventh inning leading 3-0 when Siciliano connected on a one-out solo home run to give Slippery Rock a 4-0 final score.

Junior Brooke Dawson continued her strong season on the mound for Slippery Rock, earning her team-leading sixth win in the process. She earned her third shutout of the year while also striking out six and surrendering four hits and two walks. Dawson is currently ninth in the PSAC with a 1.87 ERA in 63.2 innings pitched.

With the wins, The Rock is now 9-12 overall (3-1 in conference play) and is tied for first place in the PSAC West Division with Gannon University. California falls to 9-9 overall (0-2 in the PSAC) and sits in last place in the division.

Up next for The Rock is a double header against Gannon University to take on the Golden Knights at SRU Softball Complex in Slippery Rock. First pitches are scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m.