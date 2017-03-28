Rock LAX wins shootout against Warriors

Close Senior Caitlynn Palladino controls the ball versus East Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon. Palladino lead The Rock with 21 points so far this season. Kendall Scott Kendall Scott Senior Caitlynn Palladino controls the ball versus East Stroudsburg Sunday afternoon. Palladino lead The Rock with 21 points so far this season.





Rock women’s lacrosse (6-0, 3-0) extended its historic win streak on Sunday against the East Stroudsburg Warriors (5-2, 1-1) after winning the shootout 12-10.

SRU’s junior attacker Bre Vodde scored within the first 21 seconds of the game. It was one of three goals for Vodde in the first half.

ESU responded with two goals of its own to take the lead. The conference foes traded goals throughout the first half, changing the lead five times before Vodde’s last goal of the game and a late goal by freshman midfielder Lisa Casagrande gave the Rock a 7-5 lead.

The second half began in the same fashion, except in the Warriors favor. ESU’s sophomore attacker and midfielder TJ Jefferis scored two out of three goals to put the Warriors back in the lead. It would be her last goals of the game.

But, that lead would be short lived once senior attacker Caitlynn Palladino and redshirt sophomore Tia Torchia would take over the game.

Torchia and Palladino would be responsible for all of The Rock’s remaining five goals. Torchia scored twice back to back, one assisted by Palladino, before Palladino scored once of her own to take a 10-8 lead. ESU scored twice to tie the score, but with a 1:14 left in regulation, Torchia scored her third and final goal to take the lead back before Palladino solidified the win with one last goal before time ran out.

The teams were almost identical statistically. Each team took 20 shots on goal. ESU’s 10 made was not far off from SRU’s 12. The Rock barely won the turnover category with only three less than the Warriors.

Both Palladino and Torchia matched Vodde’s three goals. The trio was responsible for nine out of 12 of SRU’s goals. Palladino also added two assists. She tied for a team high with redshirt junior attacker Ally Culhane. Junior goalie Emily Bitka matched the 10 goals she allowed with 10 saves.

For the Warriors, junior midfielder Chessie Rahmer matched Jefferis’ team-high two goals. Jefferis also led the team in assists. She and senior attacker Lauren Green each had two assists. The Warrior’s freshman goalkeeper Tatyana Petteway had eight saves in the loss.

As the Rock continues to expand on its best start in program history, they sit in first place in the conference.

The Rock will have a break from conference and travel to Buckhannon, WV to take on a struggling West Virginia Wesleyan (1-5, 0-0) on Tuesday, March 28 at 4 p.m.