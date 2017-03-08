Former Rock assistant coach thriving at Navy

SRU’s former women’s assistant basketball coach Ryenn Micaletti, who helped lead the team to a 24-31 record in her two years at The Rock, is now an assistant coach for the United States Naval Academy women’s basketball team.

Coach Micaletti has helped Navy women’s basketball get to a 22-8 record so far this season, with their most recent win coming against Lafayette this past Monday. They won 53-37 in the quarterfinal of the Patriot League Tournament. Micaletti mentioned that the biggest difference between The Rock and Navy is the amount of resources she has.

“I have a lot more recruiting resources than I used to,” said Micaletti. “We also spend a lot more time dissecting the game.”

Micaletti, a New Castle native, attended Seton Hill University where she was a four-year member of their women’s basketball team while also earning a bachelor of arts degree in history. In her senior year, she served as the team’s captain while starting in 29 games and helping the team to a 22-7 overall record.

Her first coaching job came in 2012 as an assistant coach at Point Park University, helping their women’s basketball team to the NAIA Division II tournament in 2012 and 2013. Point Park was 48-14 in her two seasons with the Pioneers. Then Micaletti spent the 2013-14 season with Rock rival Indiana University (Pa.) as an assistant coach, helping lead the team to a 18-10 record.

“My favorite part of coaching is developing long-lasting relationships with players,” said Micaletti. “I love being a mentor first and foremost and, with that, creating a positive environment where people feel free to learn, grow and compete together while striving to achieve the same goal.”

In May 2014, Micaletti join the SRU women’s basketball program as an assistant coach behind head coach Bobby McGraw. The 2014-15 season marked the team’s first trip to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournament since the 2005-06 season with a 11-16 record. After Micaletti’s arrival to the coaching staff, she helped The Rock to its highest rebounds per game average since the 1999-00 season with an average of 40.3 per game.

The Green and White’s turnover average went down to its lowest since the 2005-06 season in 2014-15, with an average of 17.6 per game. The team’s 72.1 percent shooting percentage from the foul line was the best since 2002-03.

“Constant trust, effective communication and unconditional love are essential to not only creating great memories, but also to win a championship,” said Micaletti. “Being able to try and make those things happen day in and day out while using basketball as the platform to do it is nothing short of blessing.”

The 2015-16 season brought a 13-15 overall record as The Rock just missed out on the PSAC tournament. Micaletti and the coaching staff helped the team break the single-season school record for most three-pointers with 184, while getting the team’s season point total to its highest since the 2000-01 season. The season also brought the team’s second best seasonal free throw percentage with .770.

“Everyone I’ve met has helped me be the coach I am today,” said Micaletti. “And I wouldn’t be at Navy if it weren’t for coach McGraw.”