Tennis earns first spring win in dominant style

The Slippery Rock University women’s tennis team grabbed their first win of the spring season Sunday, defeating Lafayette College 8-1 in Wexford, Pennsylvania at the Oxford Athletic Club.

The tennis team is now 2-2 overall for the season. Meanwhile, Lafayette College falls to 2-4 on the season.

The Rock secured wins in all three doubles match-ups and obtained wins in five of six singles match-ups on their way to the untested victory. The win snaps a two-game losing streak.

The team got their first point of the contest when senior Tiffany Kollah and sophomore Amanda Bruscemi won at second doubles.

The winning became contagious when The Rock’s top doubles pair of freshman Lacey Cohen and junior Carla Corrochano Moracho cruised to an 8-2 victory.

Entering singles coemption, the Green and White would already be up 3-0 thanks to the doubles pair of seniors Kylee Woodman and Stephanie Fortier, who took the third doubles match-up with an impressive 8-4 victory.

Fortier and Woodman are 6-4 overall on the season while Cohen and Corrocano sit at 8-3.

The team went on to clinch the win early on in singles competition with wins from first and sixth doubles.

Sophomore Allie Welch sailed to a win, besting her opponent 6-3 and 6-0, respectively at sixth singles.

Fresh off a doubles competition win, Cohen followed suit and clinched the win, defeating her opponent 6-1 and 6-0, respectively, from the first singles slot. For Cohen, the win puts her at an even 5-5 overall for the season.

The lone loss of the day was at fifth singles where Fortier stayed close but eventually lost in two sets, 6-4 and 6-4, respectively.

Rounding things out, Bruscemi earned a win at fourth singles, besting her opponent 6-0 and 6-2, respectively, and snapping a three-game individual losing streak. After that, Corrochano obtained a victory from the second singles slot, winning 6-0 and 6-3 respectively, moving to 10-5 on the year. Kollah went down 1-6 in her matchup at the third singles slot, but rallied, and took the next two sets: 6-4 and 11-9.

The team will take three weeks off and commence competition on March 11th at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.