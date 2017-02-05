Carnegie Mellon too much for Rock tennis in spring opener





On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Slippery Rock’s women’s tennis team lost their spring season opener to Carnegie Mellon 9-0.

Entering the match-up, Carnegie Mellon was ranked no. 12 in all of division-III, ultimately proving to be one of the tougher opponents The Rock will face this season. The loss brings the team’s overall record to 1-1 on the season. Carnegie Mellon improves to 4-0 on the season-long trail.

The official scoring action of the day got underway when The Rock’s third doubles team of senior Kylee Woodman and senior Stephanie Fortier lost the first point, 8-1.

Heated, intense competition remained a theme for the remainder of the match. However, junior Nina Barbano and sophomore Amanda Bruscemi were the next to fall , losing 8-5 in the second doubles matchup.

The most intense battle of the day from The Rock was at first doubles. Freshman Lacy Cohen and junior Carla Corrochano Moracho also fell victim to Carnegie Mellon in a noble fight, losing 9-8.

Carnegie Mellon went on to clinch the win with two more wins in singles competition.

Woodman was bested in singles competition, losing 6-2 and 6-0 in her two sets, respectively. The win became official for Carnegie Mellon when senior Tiffany Kollah was bested as well, losing her two sets 6-2 and 6-1, respectively.

After their doubles matchups, Cohen and Corrochano Moracho branched out into singles competition, both falling short. Cohen put up a valid effort, but lost 6-1, 3-6 and 10-3, respectively, in her matchup. On the other hand, Corrochano Moracho managed to stay close with Cori Sidell, the 28th-ranked player in division-III, in the second singles matchup. Corroachano Moracho fell to Sidell, 6-4 and 6-1 in two sets, respectively.

To round things out, Bruscemi lost in another close singles competition, 6-4 and 6-4 in the fourth singles match, and Fortier lost in the fifth singles matchup, 6-3 and 6-1 in two sets.

The Rock will look to rebound quickly next Saturday, Feb. 11, at NCAA division-I St. Bonaventure University. Competition starts at 2 p.m.