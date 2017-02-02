Women’s indoor track off to a strong start following winter break





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock Women’s indoor track team returned to action after the long winter break with the YSU Invitational on Jan. 20 and the Spire Midwest Open on Jan. 28. In their first two meets of the second half of the indoor season, The Rock met a total of 40 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) marks, 19 at the YSU Invitational and 21 at Spire.

At the YSU Invitational, freshman runner Emily Horstman recorded marks in the 60-meter dash (7.99), the 200-meter dash (25.94) and the 4×400-meter relay (3:57.60) where she was joined by senior Kennedy Evans, junior runner Ariel Dukes and junior runner Katie Teed. Evans also recorded a mark in the 60-meter hurdle (8.95), Dukes recorded a mark in the 400-meter dash (1:00.12) and junior runner Caitlyn Janeda recorded a mark in the 800-meter run (2:19.62).

Evans also recorded a PSAC mark in the 60-meter hurdles (8.95) at YSU. Dukes recorded a mark in the 400-meter dash (1:00.12), Janeda and sophomore Madison Przicinia each recorded a mark in the 800-meter run, 2:19.62 and 2:21.49, respectively.

In the YSU pole vault event, five Rock participants met PSAC marks with junior Courtney McQuaide placing second at a distance of 3.50 meters. Behind her were junior Maria Darling (3.50m), freshman Madeline Marshal (3.35m), senior Megan Martrisciano (3.35m) and sophomore Julia Schuler (3.20m). Also recording PSAC marks were sophomore Cheyenne Troutman in the long jump with a distance of 5.12 meters, junior Anna Frengal with a distance of 13.05 meters in the shot put and 13.03 in the weight throw and senior Kelci Yale with a distance of 11.71 meters in the shot put and 13.46 meters in the weight throw.

Rock head coach John Papa was not surprised by the team’s stellar performance, saying that the team’s strong work ethic kept them ready and in shape despite the troubles of finding facilities to practice at during the break.

The Rock women continued their success into the next week at the Spire Midwest Open, where once again Emily Horstman recorded a PSAC mark in the 60-meter dash (7.84) and 200-meter dash (25.67) as well as helping in the 4×400-meter relay, where she was joined by freshman runner Courtney Nunley, sophomore runner Madison Przicina and Evans for a time of 3:58.28. Evans also recorded PSAC marks in the 60-meter dash (7.98) and 200-meter dash (25.43). In the 60-meter hurdles, senior Jenna Bracken (9.22), junior Sophie Mazza (9.30) and freshman Kadin Hinish (9.36) all recorded PSAC marks.

In the pole vault event, six Rock participants met PSAC marks. Darling and Madeline Marshall recorded distances 3.52 meters each, Schuler and McQuaide recorded distances of 3.37 meters each and freshman Erika Thomas and Martrisciano recorded distances of 3.22 each. Frengel recorded a distance of 12.46 meters in the shot put and 12.97 meters in the weight throw, both PSAC marks, and Kelci Yale recorded a distance of 11.52 meters in the shot put and 13.31 meters in the weight throw. Finally, freshman Hinish recorded a mark in the long jump with a distance of 5.20 meters.

Although Papa is satisfied with the team’s performances so far, he knows “there’s still a long way to go, with a few other teams ahead of us right now.” Members of the team look to compete in the YSU National Invite this weekend.